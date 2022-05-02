The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the provisional answer keys for the Graduate Pharmacy Aptitude Test (GPAT). Candidates who appeared for the GPAT 2022 examination can download the answer key 2022 from the official website-- gpat.nta.nic.in.

The exam was conducted on April 9 in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode.

HOW TO DOWNLOAD GPAT ANSWER KEY

Visit the official website - gpat.nta.nic.in Next, on the homepage, click on the appropriate link Candidates then need to log in using their application number, password, and security pin Click on the GPAT 2022 answer key link On the screen, you will see the code-wise answer key Check the marked answers against the answer key Download the answer key and response sheet for future use.

HOW TO RAISE OBJECTIONS

Visit the official website of GPAT--gpat.nta.nic.in Login to the GPAT applicant portal, and click on the "Apply for GPAT Answer Key Challenge" option Questions asked in the GPAT 2022 exam along with the answer key by NTA will be displayed on the screen Select the question number and answer the challenge and provide the correct response along with the explanation Verify all the questions you want to challenge and click on the "Submit" button Pay the GPAT answer key challenge fee of Rs 200 Take a printout of the payment receipt and confirmation slip and save it on your device too.

For any clarifications or doubts, candidates can reach out to NTA at 011-40759000/011-69227700 or email at gpat@nta.ac.in.

