Gandhinagar, April 15: The Gujarat government on Thursday decided to postpone the Board examinations for Classes 10 and 12 and also announced mass promotion for all the rest of the classes in view of the Covid resurgence.

The state education department said it will review the situation at a later date and decide accordingly.

Following the CBSE decision, the Gujarat government postponed the examination for the Classes 10 and 12, which had earlier been scheduled from May 10 to 25. Punjab Promotes Students of Classes 5, 8, 10 to Next Class Amid COVID-19 Pandemic.

The government will review the situation on May 1 and then come out with an updated schedule. The students appearing in Classes 10 and 12 examinations will be provided adequate time of at least 15 days prior to the exam schedule whenever it is announced, said the officials.

