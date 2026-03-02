Hyderabad, March 2: The Board of Secondary Education Andhra Pradesh has officially released the AP Class 10 SSC Hall Ticket 2026. Students appearing for the AP SSC Board Exams can now download their admit cards from the official website, bse.ap.gov.in.

The hall tickets have been issued for regular, private, OSSC, OSSC private, and vocational candidates. The AP SSC examinations 2026 are scheduled to be conducted from March 16 to April 1, 2026. School authorities are required to download and distribute the hall tickets to students well before the examination begins.

Candidates must carry a printed copy of the hall ticket along with their school ID card to the exam centre. Entry will not be permitted without the admit card. NBEMS GPAT Admit Card 2026 Soon at natboard.edu.in; Know How To Download Hall Ticket.

AP SSC Hall Ticket 2026: Steps to Download

Visit the official website at bse.ap.gov.in

Click on the “AP SSC Hall Ticket 2026” link available on the homepage

Enter your username and password and complete the captcha verification

Submit the details to access the hall ticket

Download and print a hard copy for exam day

Key Updates for AP SSC 2026

This year, the board has sourced student nominal roll data from the UDISE portal for the first time. School heads have been instructed to carefully verify each candidate’s surname, name, and date of birth with official school records. NEET Registration 2026: Know Last Date, How To apply at neet.nta.nic.in.

In case of any discrepancies, a correction window will remain open until March 31, 2026. Students are strongly advised to review all details mentioned on their hall ticket and report errors immediately to avoid issues during the examination process.

For the latest updates on AP SSC Exam 2026, candidates should regularly check the official BSEAP website.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (TelegraphIndia.Com), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 02, 2026 09:10 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).