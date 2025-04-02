Mumbai, April 2: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) wrapped up the Class 10 board exams on March 18, 2025, after a month-long examination period that began on February 15. With over 24 lakh students appearing for the exams, the board is now preparing for the final stages of evaluation. Meanwhile, the Class 12 exams are set to conclude by April 4, 2025, with a similarly large number of candidates participating. The board will also conduct exams for students who participated in national and international sports events.

According to CBSE officials, the evaluation process will begin only after the exams are completed. With both sets of exams coming to a close, students are eagerly awaiting the announcement of their results. While the official result date has not been confirmed yet, based on previous years' trends, results are expected to be declared in May. Let us know when the results will be declared. Bihar Board Matric Result 2025 Out: BSEB Announces Class 10 Results; 3 Students Share Top Spot With 97.8%.

When Will the Class 10 CBSE Results Be Declared?

The CBSE has not yet confirmed an exact date for the Class 10 results, but based on previous years' trends, they are expected to be announced in May. In 2024, the results were declared on May 13, and in 2023, on May 12. As the exams concluded on March 18, 2025, students can likely expect their results by mid-May. Once declared, the results will be available on the official CBSE website, results.cbse.nic.in. INI-CET 2025: Delhi High Court Seeks AIIMS, Centre’s Reply to Plea for Spot Admission Round for Institutes of National Importance Combined Entrance Test.

Here's How to Check CBSE Class 10 Results Online:

Once released, students can check their CBSE Class 10 results through multiple platforms, including the official website, DigiLocker, and UMANG. Here’s how:

Through CBSE’s Official Websites:

Visit cbse.gov.in, cbseresults.nic.in, or results.cbse.nic.in.

Click on the link for Class 10 Results 2025.

Enter your roll number, school number, and admit card ID.

Click Submit to view your result.

Download and save your mark sheet for future reference.

Through DigiLocker:

Visit digilocker.gov.in or download the DigiLocker app.

Log in using your registered mobile number or Aadhaar number.

Go to the ‘Issued Documents’ section.

Select CBSE Class 10 Marksheet 2025.

Download and save your digital mark sheet.

Through UMANG App:

Download the UMANG app from Play Store (Android) or App Store (iOS).

Register using your mobile number.

Search for CBSE Class 10 Results 2025.

Enter your roll number and other required details.

View and download your result.

Students are advised to keep their admit cards handy to check their results smoothly once released. In case of discrepancies, they can apply for mark verification or result improvement through CBSE’s official portal. Those who fail any subject will have the opportunity to appear for supplementary exams. With multiple platforms available for accessing results, CBSE aims to ensure a hassle-free process for students.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 02, 2025 08:17 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).