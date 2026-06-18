WBJEE 2026 Toppers List: Shaswat Banerjee Secures Rank 1, Check Top 10 Rank Holders Name Here
The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) officially announced the results for the WBJEE 2026 engineering entrance examination today, June 18, during a press conference. Shaswat Banerjee, a student from Nalanda Academy registered under the CBSE board, secured the coveted General Merit Rank (GMR) 1.
The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) officially announced the results for the WBJEE 2026 engineering entrance examination today, June 18, during a press conference. Shaswat Banerjee, a student from Nalanda Academy registered under the CBSE board, secured the coveted General Merit Rank (GMR) 1. According to board officials, a total of 92,753 candidates qualified for engineering admissions this year, bringing the overall pass percentage to an impressive 97.74%.
The Top 10 Rank Holders
The board released the formal merit list highlighting the exceptional performances in the highly competitive state-level entrance test. Souriddha Mondal clinched the second position (Rank 2), followed closely by Umang Bhoot at the third spot (Rank 3). How To Check WBJEE Result 2026 at wbjeeb.nic.in?.
The complete list of the top 10 rank holders in the WBJEE 2026 examination is detailed below:
|General Merit Rank (GMR)
|Candidate Name
|School/Board
|Rank 1
|Shaswat Banerjee
|Nalanda Academy (CBSE)
|Rank 2
|Souriddha Mondal
|ISC
|Rank 3
|Umang Bhoot
|—
|Rank 4
|Rahul Konar
|ISC
|Rank 5
|Sravan Bhattacharya
|CBSE
|Rank 6
|Arha Bhattacharya
|—
|Rank 7
|Srijan Sur
|—
|Rank 8
|Manish Senapati
|—
|Rank 9
|Sabyasachi Rakshar
|CBSE
|Rank 10
|Debojit Paul
|CBSE
How to Check WBJEE 2026 Result
The official result download link activates online starting at 4:00 PM. Candidates who appeared for the entrance examination can access their scorecards by executing the following procedure:
Demographic and Performance Insights
A deeper look into the examination demographics shows that male candidates continued to form the majority of the test-taking cohort, making up 71% of the total attendees, while female candidates accounted for 29%. Additionally, two transgender individuals registered and appeared for the exam this year. The evaluation process mapped candidate performances across three core subjects: Mathematics, Physics, and Chemistry. The scores compiled from these sections collectively determined the positions on the final General Merit Rank (GMR) list.
Background and Next Steps for Candidates
The WBJEE 2026 offline OMR-based entrance exam was successfully conducted on May 24, 2026, across various state centers. The final answer keys were verified and made public earlier this month, smoothing the path for today's final result declaration.
Important Note for Students
The digital scorecard functions as your official rank card. It will explicitly display your subject-wise marks, aggregate normalized score, General Merit Rank (GMR), or Pharmacy Merit Rank (PMR) where applicable. The board has advised all qualified aspirants to safely preserve multiple copies of their downloaded rank cards. These verification documents remain mandatory for the upcoming online centralized counseling portal registrations and institutional allotment verification rounds, scheduled to commence in July.
(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 18, 2026 04:53 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).