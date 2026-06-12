WBJEE Result 2026 Expected Soon at wbjeeb.nic.in; Check Rank Card Details and Participating Colleges

The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) is expected to announce the WBJEE 2026 result soon on its official website. Candidates who appeared for the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination on May 24, 2026, will be able to check and download their rank cards by visiting the official portal once the results are declared.

WBJEE 2026 was conducted for admission to undergraduate courses in Engineering, Technology, Pharmacy, and Architecture offered by universities and colleges across West Bengal. The examination serves as one of the most important state-level entrance tests for students seeking admission to professional degree programmes. MP Board Class 12 Second Chance Exam Result 2026 Declared at result.mponline.gov.in, Here’s How To Check.

WBJEE 2026 Result and Rank Card

After the declaration of results, candidates can log in using their application credentials to access their WBJEE 2026 rank card. The rank card will contain important details, including the candidate's score, overall rank, and qualifying status.

As per the official notification, the board will not publish a public merit list or score list. Individual results will be available only through the candidate login portal to maintain confidentiality. CBSE Class 10 Second Board Exam Result 2026 Expected Soon: Check Date, Time, Marksheet Download Steps.

How Is the WBJEE Merit List Prepared?

The WBJEE merit list and ranks are prepared based on candidates' performance in the common entrance examination. The ranks obtained in WBJEE 2026 will be used for the counselling and seat allotment process for participating institutions across the state.

Participating Universities in WBJEE 2026

Several leading universities and institutions are participating in the WBJEE 2026 admission process, including Jadavpur University, Aliah University, Kazi Nazrul University, Maulana Abul Kalam Azad University of Technology, the University of Calcutta, the University of Burdwan, and the University of Kalyani.

Government Engineering Colleges Accepting WBJEE Scores

State government engineering colleges participating in WBJEE 2026 include Jalpaiguri Government Engineering College, Kalyani Government Engineering College, Government College of Engineering and Leather Technology, Government College of Engineering & Ceramic Technology, and several other institutions across West Bengal.

Candidates are advised to regularly monitor the official WBJEE website for result announcements, counselling schedules, seat allotment details, and admission guidelines for the 2026-27 academic session.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 12, 2026 07:05 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).