Mumbai, January 10: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) released the Chartered Accountancy (CA) Final and Intermediate examination 2022 results today, January 10. Candidates who appeared for the ICAI CA Inter and Final exams 2022 can check their results by visiting the official website of ICAI at icai.nic.in.

The CA Final examinations were held from November 1 to November 16, 2022, while the CA Intermediate exams conducted from November 2 to 17 in offline mode. Besides declaring the CA Inter and Final exams 2022 results, the ICAI also declared the toppers list. CA Final, Inter Result: ICAI Declares CA Final, Intermediate November 2022 Results at icai.nic.in, Know How To Check and Download Score Card.

Harsh Choudhary from Delhi secured all India rank (AIR) 1 in the CA Final exam 2022 which was held in November 2022. Choudhary secured 618 marks out of 800. Diksha Goyal from Karnal topped the CA Intermediate 2022 exam with 693 marks out of 800.

CA Final Toppers 2022:

Harsh Choudhary from Delhi secured AIR 1 with 618 marks

Shikha Jain from Indore secured AIR 2 with 617 marks

Ramyashree from Mangaluru also secured AIR 2 with 617 marks

Mansi Agarwal from Delhi secured AIR 3 with 613 marks

CA Inter Toppers 2022:

Diksha Goyal from Karnal secured AIR 1 with 693 marks

Tulika Jalan from Mumbai secured AIR 2 with 677 marks

Saksham Jain from Jaipur secured AIR 3 with 672 mars

Earlier, the ICAI in an official notification said, "The results of the Chartered Accountants Final and Intermediate Examination held in November 2022 are likely to be declared on Tuesday, the 10th January, 2023 and the same can be accessed by candidates on the website icai.nic.in."

