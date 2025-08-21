Mumbai, August 21: The trailer of the upcoming season of the streaming show ‘Half CA’ was unveiled on Thursday. It offers a peek into the life of Archie and Niraj, who are facing their toughest challenges. It picks up where the first season left off. The trailer offers a realistic peek into what many aspiring CAs call the most demanding phase of the journey as they balance professional deadlines, exam preparation, and personal sacrifices. While Archie navigates the grind of her articleship, Niraj faces the high-stakes challenge of clearing his final CA exam. For both, it’s a test of endurance, resilience, and self-belief.

Ahsaas Channa, who essays the character of Archie Mehta in the series, shared, “Season 1 will always hold a special place for me because it connected with so many people who saw themselves in Archie’s journey. She’s relatable because she’s real, chasing a dream while wrestling with the everyday chaos that comes with it. In season 2, we dive deeper into the exhaustion, the pressure, the self-doubt, but also that unwavering spark to keep pushing forward. That’s the reality of CA students, showing up, day after day. And I hope this season reminds them that they’re not fighting that battle alone”. ‘Lafangey’ Trailer Unveiled: TV Series Trailer Promises Wholesome Drama Involving Romantic Upheavals, Societal Expectations (Watch Video).

‘Half CA 2’ Trailer

The series also stars Prit Kamani, Gyanendra Tripathi, Aishwarya Ojha, Anmol Kajani, and Rohan Joshi. Vijay Koshy, President, The Viral Fever, said, “At TVF, we are always focused on telling stories that feel real because they’re rooted in experiences people connect with. The CA world is aspirational, yet it’s rarely shown on screen with this level of honesty. In ‘Half CA’ Season 2, Archie and Niraj are up against higher stakes and tougher choices, making their journeys even more gripping. Partnering with Amazon MX Player allows us to bring this story with millions across India, without putting it behind a paywall”. ‘The Ba***ds of Bollywood’ Trailer Launch: Aryan Khan Thanks Mother Gauri Khan for Producing Him and His Debut Show (Watch Video).

Gyanendra Tripathi, returning as Niraj Goyal, said: “Niraj is throwing everything he has at clearing his final attempt, but this season shows that even the most determined people have to deal with emotional roadblocks and unexpected distractions. We wanted to capture not just the academic grind, but the friendships, the loneliness, the self-doubt, and the courage it takes to get back up each time you fall. I believe this season will connect even more strongly with anyone who’s been through an intense personal journey.” Produced by The Viral Fever, ‘Half CA’ season 2 is written by Tatsat Pandey, Harish Peddinti and Khushbu Baid, and directed by Pratish Mehta. The 2nd season of ‘Half CA’ is set to drop on August 27, 2025 on Amazon MX Player.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 21, 2025 11:32 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).