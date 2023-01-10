Mumbai, January 10: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) on Tuesday announced the Chartered Accountancy (CA) Final and Intermediate examination results. Students who appeared for the ICAI CA Inter and Final exams 2022 can check their results on the official website of ICAI at icai.nic.in.

The ICAI CA Inter and Final exams 2022 were held last year in November. In order to check the ICAI CA exam results 2022, candidates will have to log in using their registration number and roll number. The ICAI declared the CA Inter and CA Final November 2022 results on icai.nic.in.

Steps To Check CA Final and Inter Result 2022:

Visit the official website of ICAI at icai.nic.in.

Next, select the programme and click on result link

Log in using your roll number and pin number or registration number

Your CA Final and Inter Result 2022 will be displayed on the screen

Check your CA scorecard

Take a printout for future reference

In an official notification, the ICAI had said, "The results of the Chartered Accountants Final and Intermediate Examination held in November 2022 are likely to be declared on Tuesday, the 10th January, 2023 and the same can be accessed by candidates on the website icai.nic.in." Here's the direct link to check ICAI results 2022.

The ICAI had prescribed passing marks criteria for the CA Final and CA Intermediate exams 2022. As per the criteria, candidates must get at least 40 percent marks in each subject and an overall aggregate of 50 percent to clear the CA exams. The convocation ceremony of students who pass the CA Final exam will be held on January 24, 2023.

