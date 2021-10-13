New Delhi, October 13: The CS Professional June exam results have been announced today, i.e. on October 13. The results have been announced by the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI). The students who appeared for ICSI exams can log in to the official website using their credentials. The login window will appear directly on the official website icsi.edu.

The CS Executive and CS Foundation Result would be released at 2 pm and 4 pm respectively. Direct links to check the results would be available once the results are released. Direct Link.

ICSI CS Professional Result 2021: Here's How Download

Candidates have to visit the official website icsi.edu to check the scores and online On the homepage, the login window will appear on your screen Now enter the required information and search results Take a printout of the result-cum-marks statement and save for future

The institute has declared CS Professional result 2021 for both old and new syllabus. Students can visit icsi.edu to download their result. Candidates are advised to reach out to ICSI at exam@icsi.edu if they don’t receive their mark sheets within 30 days. The ICSI said that marksheets of the Professional programme will be sent to the registered address of candidates,

