Mumbai, February 24: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) will announce the ICSI CS Executive and Professional Programmes December 2024 examination results on Tuesday, February 25. Once released, candidates who appeared for the ICSI CS Executive and Professional exams in December 20204 can visit the official website at icsi.edu. to check the results and download the scorecard.

In an official notification, ICSI said that the CS Professional Programme results will be released at 11 AM, while the CS Executive Programme results will be declared by 2 PM. Candidates can check the detailed notification here. The Institute of Company Secretaries of India further said that along with the results, candidates' subject-wise break-up of marks will also be shared.

For the Executive Programme, the results-cum-marks statement will be uploaded on the official website of ICSI; however, ICSI said that no physical copy of the results-cum-marks statement will be issued. On the other hand, the results-cum-marks statement will be dispatched to the registered address of candidates who appeared for the ICSI CS Professional Programme examination.

The ICSI also said that if candidates do not receive a physical copy of the results-cum-marks statement within 30 days after the results are declared, then they should contact ICSI at exam@icsi.edu along with their particulars. The ICSI CS December session examination was conducted from December 21 to December 30 last year in English and Hindi.

The next exam for the ICIS CS Professional and Executive Programmes will be held from June 1 to June 10. Online registrations for it will begin on February 26, a day after the December session exam results are announced.

