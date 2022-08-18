The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) will release the ICSI CS Result 2022 for the Professional and Executive courses on August 25. The candidates who have appeared in the June 2022 session Professional and Executive courses examination can check and download the result from the official website – icsi.edu.

The ICSI CS Result 2022 for the Professional programmes will be declared at 11 am and the result for the Executive programme will be declared by 2 pm. Candidates can read the official notice here. TS LAWCET Result 2022 Declared At lawcet.tsche.ac.in; Here’s How to Download Rank Card

Steps to download the result

Visit the official website icsi.edu Go to the ‘Latest @ICSI’ section Click on Executive and Professional Programme June, 2022 session result link Key in your login details and submit Download the result and take a printout

The next examination for Executive Programme and Professional Programme will be held from December 21st, 2022 to December 30th, 2022 for which the online examination enrollment form together with requisite Examination fee shall be submitted from August 26th, 2022.

