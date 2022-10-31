Delhi, October 31: The Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) has invited online applications from candidates for filling up of 186 posts of Constable and Head Constable (Motor Mechanic). Interested candidates can apply for these vacancies from October 29. Candidates are advised to apply for the post on or before November 27 on recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in.

With this recruitment drive, the Force aims to fill a total of 186 vacancies, of which, 28 vacancies are for Head Constable and 158 for Constable post.

ITBP Recruitment 2022: Age Limit

To be eligible, candidates must be between 18 years to 25 years of age as on November 27, 2022.

ITBP Recruitment 2022: Educational Qualification

Constable: Candidates who have cleared Class 12 and have certificate in motor mechanic with 3 years of experience can apply for the post. A diploma in Automobile Engineering is also mandatory.

Head Constable: Candidates who have passed Class 10 and have ITI certificate in relevant trade can apply for the post.

ITBP Recruitment 2022: Selection Process

The selection process will consist of Physical Efficiency Test, Physical Standard Test, Written Test, Practical Test Verification of Documents,Detailed Medical Examination (DME) and Review Medical Examination (RME).

ITBP Recruitment 2022: How to Apply

Visit official website at recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in

Go to ‘NEW USER REGISTRATION’ and register on the portal

Login using credentials and apply for the desired post

Fill application, upload documents, pay fee and submit

Download form and take a printout

