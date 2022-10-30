Mumbai, October 30: The Government of India's Department of Atomic Energy Directorate of Purchase and Stores has invited applications from candidates for Junior Purchase Assistant/ Junior Storekeeper posts. The application process for the same is underway. The last date to submit the application form and fee is November 10.

Candidates who are interested and eligible for the posts can apply online by visiting the official website of DPSDAE at dpsdae.gov.in. As per the official notification, the tentative Schedule of Level -I (OMR based) and Level-2 (Descriptive) examinations is December 2022.

Steps To Apply for DPSDAE Recruitment 2022:

Visit the official website of DPSDAE at dpsdae.gov.in

Click on the recruitment tab on the homepage

Next, register yourself

Fill out the application form

Pay the application fee and submit the form

Take a print out for future reference

The DPSDAE recruitment drive is being held to fill up 70 vacancies of Junior Purchase Assistant / Junior Storekeeper in the organisation. As per the eligibility criteria, applicants must be between the age of 18 to 27 years. Also, candidates must have been born not earlier than 10-11-1995 and not later than 10-11-2004.

