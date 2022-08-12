Mumbai, August 12: The Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay has extended the registration date for JEE Advanced 2022. Candidates who are interested to apply for JEE Advanced examination can apply till 8 pm today, August 12, 2022.

Candidates looking to apply for the Joint Entrance Examination Advanced can visit the official website of JEE Advanced on jeeadv.ac.in. MPSC Admit Card 2022: State Services Prelims Examination Admit Card Released at mpsc.gov.in; Know Steps To Download.

"The deadline for JEE (Advanced) registration is extended till 8:00 PM IST, 12th August, 2022. This is the FINAL deadline, and students MUST UPLOAD their documents, and exam city centre choices and make the payment at https://jeeadv.nic.in by 8:00 PM today," the official website stated.

JEE Advanced 2022: Steps to apply

Visit the official website of JEE Main at jeeadv.ac.in

Click on the "JEE Advanced 2022" link on the homepage

Log in with your details and fill the application

Pay application fees before clicking on submit

Download the confirmation page

Take a printout for future reference

The admit card for JEE Advanced 2022 examination will be available in August 23. Candidates can download the admit card till August 28.

The JEE Advanced 2022 examination will be held on August 28 in two shifts. Paper 1 will be conducted in the morning from 9 am to 12 noon while Paper 2 will be held in the afternoon from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 12, 2022 06:02 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).