JEE Main, NEET 2020 Updates: NTA Extends Application Correction Window for the Exams Till May 3 at jeemain.nta.nic.in, ntaneet.nic.in

The Minister of Human Resource Development (HRD), Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank, has asked the National Testing Agency to further extend the online application forms for the entrance exams from earlier submitting dates. Now, both Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main and National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) has extended the application correction process till May 3, 2020. In addition, the JEE and NEET 2020 admit card which was supposed to be released today, April 15, has been delayed until further notice. Candidates are hence advised to visit the websites; jeemain.nta.nic.in, ntaneet.nic.in to make changes and know the JEE Main, NEET Exam 2020 updates. NEET 2020 Application Correction Facility Extended, NTA Allows Students to Change Exam Centre.

“In view of many requests received from aspirants & parents of candidates of NEET(UG)-2020 and JEE(MAIN)-2020, I have advised @DG_NTA to further extend the date of making corrections in the Application Form including choice of cities for centres to 3rd May 2020,” the HRD Minister tweeted, while making the announcement.

📢Announcement In view of many requests received from aspirants & parents of candidates of NEET(UG)-2020 and JEE(MAIN)-2020, I have advised @DG_NTA to further extend the date of making corrections in the Application Form including choice of cities for centres to 3rd May 2020. pic.twitter.com/5GGPJG98uM — Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) April 14, 2020

“The NTA will make efforts to allot city of examination to the candidates in order of choices now opted by them in their application form. However, due to administrative reasons, a different city may be allotted and the decision of NTA regarding allotment of the Centre shall be final,” reads the official notification of NTA. As per the latest update, the correction window for both the exams will be open till 5:00 pm on May 3, and the fee payment can be done till 11:50 pm on the same date.

NTA has postponed the NEET and JEE Main exams because of the coronavirus outbreak in India. As the country enters its second phase of lockdown, the conducting body further delays the process to ensure that students and their guardians have to travel least and ensure safety.