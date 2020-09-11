New Delhi, September 11: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to declare the result of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main today, September 11. Students who have appeared for the JEE Main 2020 can check the results on the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in.

According to the schedule released by the Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA), the JEE main ranks will be released by September 11. However, there has been no confirmation on the date and time so far. JEE Main Result 2020 Date: Here's What Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' Said on Joint Entrance Exam Results.

The JEE Main 2020 was finally conducted in September after the Supreme Court cleared the way for it on August 17. Students and the governments of six opposition-ruled states had been against holding exams amid the pandemic and floods. Around 74 percent of the total registered candidates took the exam. NTA had taken proper safety measures and maintained social distancing.

Here's how to download scorecards:

Login to jeemain.nta.nic.in Click on the link that says- “JEE Mains 2020 results” Enter your credentials and login id The JEE Mains 2020 will be displayed on the screen Now download the results

There were 605 exam centres for the September JEE Main Paper-I for B.Tech and B.E. programmes, and 489 centres for Paper-II for B.Arch and B.Planning programmes. There were centres in 232 cities.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 11, 2020 10:40 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).