New Delhi, July 23: Amidst the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Union Human Resource and Development (HRD) Ministry announced a major relief for the NIT aspirants. For admission in the Centrally Funded Technical Institutions, only JEE Mains marks would be considered, along with a Class 12th pass certificate.

The norm of securing at least 75 percent in the Class XII Board examinations has been waived off, announced Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank. The decision was taken after considering the current circumstances, the Minister added. NEET, JEE Exams 2020 Postponed to September Amid COVID-19 Fears, HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Announces New Dates.

"Due to prevailing circumstances, Central Seat Allocation Board (CSAB) has decided to relax the eligibility criterion for admissions to NITs and other CFTIs," Nishank said, adding that it is not necessitated for the students to score 75 percent or more in the Class 12 exams this year.

"JEE Main 2020 qualified candidates will now only need to obtain a passing certificate in Class XII examination irrespective of the marks obtained," he added.

The CISCE and CBSE, the two central education boards, were not able to complete the Board examinations this year due to the outbreak of coronavirus. After deferring the pending exams till July, the two educational bodies decided to mark the students based on average marking method.

Due to the average marking system, students were expected to raise grievances if their overall marks had dipped below 75 percent. To ensure a level-playing field, the HRD Ministry decided to waive the norm for admission this year.

