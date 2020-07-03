New Delhi, July 3: The National Eligibility-Cum-Entrance Test (NEET) and the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) were postponed till September, announced Union Human Resources Development (HRD) Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal on Friday. The new dates were announced by the HRD Minister in a video message issued by him on social media.

"Keeping in mind the safety of students and to ensure quality education we have decided to postpone JEE and NEET examinations. JEE Main examination will be held between 1st-6th September, JEE advanced exam will be held on 27th September and NEET examination will be held on 13th Sept," Pokhriyal said. CA Exam 2020: Will Assess Feasibility of Conducting Exams Amid Spike in COVID-19 Cases, ICAI Tells Supreme Court.

Watch Video of HRD Minister Announcing New NEET, JEE Dates

The key entrance exams are eagerly awaited by lakhs of students vying for admission in undergraduate and postgraduate technical and medical courses. While the JEE marks form basis for admission in polytechnic engineering streams, the NEET score is basis for admission in medical and dental courses.

The exams were earlier scheduled to be held this month, with the JEE Mains to be held from July 18 to 23, and NEET on July 26. The dates were deferred as the threat posed by coronavirus pandemic is yet to subside in the country.

