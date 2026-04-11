The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the provisional answer key and response sheets for JEE Main 2026 Session 2. With over 11 lakh candidates appearing this year, aspirants can now evaluate their performance before the final results are declared.

Where to Check JEE Main 2026 Answer Key Online

Candidates can access the provisional answer key and response sheets through the official JEE Main portal.

To log in, students must use:

Application number

Password or date of birth

Along with the answer key, NTA has also uploaded question papers for all shifts, ensuring greater transparency in the evaluation process. JEE Main 2026 Session 2 Results Expected by April 20; Know Key Dates for Answer Keys.

How to Download JEE Mains Response Sheet 2026 and Answer Key

Follow these simple steps to download your documents:

Visit the official JEE Main website Click on the “JEE Main 2026 Session 2 Answer Key” link Enter login credentials View the response sheet and provisional answer key Download and save both for comparison

By matching responses with the answer key, candidates can estimate their probable scores.

How to Raise Objections Against JEE Main Answer Key

The NTA has also opened the objection window for candidates who wish to challenge the provisional answer key.

Log in to the official portal

Select the question(s) you want to challenge

Upload supporting documents or justification

Pay the required fee per question

After reviewing all challenges, NTA will release the final answer key, which will form the basis of the result. How To Download JEE Main 2026 Session 2 Admit Card.

Why the Response Sheet Matters

The release of the response sheet and answer key allows candidates to:

Cross-check their answers

Predict scores before results

Identify possible discrepancies

This step ensures fairness and gives students a chance to raise concerns before final evaluation.

Stay tuned for updates on the final answer key and result announcement for JEE Main 2026.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 11, 2026 03:48 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).