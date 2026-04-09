The National Testing Agency (NTA) has officially released the post-examination schedule for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2026 Session 2. Following the conclusion of the testing window, the agency has established a timeline for the release of question papers, answer keys, and final results, providing a roadmap for the 11.23 lakh candidates who registered for the competitive engineering entrance exam. The Session 2 exams were conducted across 566 centers in 318 cities globally. The NTA reported an impressive 93 per cent attendance rate among registered candidates.

To maintain exam integrity, the agency implemented rigorous security protocols, including Aadhaar-based authentication for 97 per cent of the participants. The examination was spread over six days in 10 separate sessions to accommodate the high volume of students seeking admission to India's premier engineering institutions. Lucknow University UG Result 2026 Out: How To Check BA, BSc Odd Semester Results Online.

Countdown for JEE Main Session 2 Results Begins

🚀 The countdown to JEE (Main) Session 2 results begins! 📝 April 9: Release of question papers. 🔑 April 11 (tentative): Provisional Answer Key & Challenges open (₹200/question). 🏆 April 20 (tentative): Paper 1 Results & Final Rankings. The best of your two sessions will be… pic.twitter.com/6Fc03lDQYv — National Testing Agency (@NTA_Exams) April 8, 2026

Timeline for Answer Keys and Challenges for JEE Main Session 2 2026

The post-exam process officially begins today, April 9, with the publication of all question papers on the NTA’s official portal. This phase is designed to ensure transparency, allowing students to verify the specific sets they encountered. The provisional answer key and individual candidate response sheets are tentatively scheduled for release on April 11. During this window, candidates can challenge any answer key they believe to be incorrect by paying a non-refundable processing fee of INR 200 per question. KVS Admission 2026: Lottery Result Declared for Class 1 at kvsangathan.nic.in, Know How To Check.

JEE Main Session 2 Final Results and Normalisation

The final results for Paper 1 are tentatively scheduled for declaration on April 20, 2026. Because the exam was conducted across multiple shifts with varying difficulty levels, the NTA will use a normalised scoring system to ensure fairness. Under the current policy, for candidates who appeared in both Session 1 and Session 2, the NTA will consider the best of the two scores when preparing the final All India Rankings (AIR).

Event Tentative Date Release of Question Papers April 9, 2026 Provisional Answer Key Release April 11, 2026 Objection Window Closes To be announced (typically 2-3 days post-key) Result Declaration (Paper 1) April 20, 2026

Guidance for Candidates

Students are encouraged to keep their application numbers and dates of birth ready to access the portal. Following the result declaration, successful candidates will be eligible to register for the JEE Advanced, the next hurdle for admission to the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs). The NTA has advised all aspirants to rely solely on the official JEE Main website for updates to avoid misinformation during the high-stakes result period.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Official X Account of NTA). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 09, 2026 03:56 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).