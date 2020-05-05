Karnataka 1st PUC Result 2020 Declared: Here’s How You Can Check Your Marks and Download Scorecard Online at pue.kar.nic.in

Representational Image (Photo Credits: PTI)

The Dakshin Kanna Pre University Principals Association (DKPUCPA), Karnataka has declared the exam results for first-year PUC, today, May 5, 2020. Students will not have to visit their respective colleges to check their results as the university has uploaded it on the website itself for the easy access. The Karnataka PUC 1st year result 2020 was not displayed at the colleges to ensure social distancing and other safety measures because of the ongoing coronavirus. The 1st year PUC result 2020 or class 11 exam results can be checked on the official website of Karnataka Department of Pre-University Education, pue.kar.nic.in. In addition, the results are also available online at result.bspucpa.com. SSLC Exams 2020 to Be Held Soon, Says Karnataka Education Minister S Suresh Kumar.

It is important to note here that the government has also made arrangements to check the PUC result through email and SMS. “The results of the first year Pre-University Examinations will be announced on May 5. The results will be sent directly to students. Hence, colleges will not be displaying the results,” S Suresh Kumar, Primary and Secondary Education Minister was quoted saying in earlier reports.

How to Check PUC 1st Year Result 2020?

Visit the official website of PUE, pue.kar.nic.in .

. On the homepage, look for Karnataka I PUC Result 2020 tab and click on it.

Submit the required details.

Your Karnataka Board Result 2019 and Karnataka 1st PUC Result 2020 will appear on the computer screen.

According to reports, about 6.53 lakh students have appeared for the Karnataka PUC I 2020 examination this year. Those who cleared the PUC I result will now be promoted to PUC II or class 12. The next session for the qualified students will begin by August, while new admissions and sessions would start from September, 2020.