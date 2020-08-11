New Delhi, Augst 11: The Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) has published the first merit list of selected candidates (provisional) for admission to Class 1 on Tuesday, August 11. The first merit list for admission to Class 1 has been released online. It can be accessed on the official website kvsonlineadmission.kvs.gov.in. This year, the students have been selected on a lottery basis.

Class 1 admission registration was conducted via online mode. The admission window was open from July 20 to August 7, 2020. On the basis of seats available, KVS will be releasing the second and third list on August 24 and 26. IBPS RRB 2020: Prelims and Main Exam Dates Released Online at ibps.in, Check Important Dates.

How to download KVS Admission List 2020-21 online?

Visit the official website- kvsonlineadmission.kvs.gov.in .

. Click on the ‘check application status’ tab.

Parents need to enter their login details such as Login Code, Date of Birth of a child, mobile number, captcha code

Your application status will be displayed on the screen

Download the application status and take a print out for future reference. Last year, as many as 7.95 lakh applications were received for Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan Class 1 admission.

