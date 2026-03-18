Mumbai, March 18: The Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) is expected to release the official notification for the 2026-27 academic session admissions in the third week of March 2026. According to the latest updates from the KVS official portal, the registration process for Class 1 and Balvatika (Pre-KG) will be conducted entirely online through the dedicated admission website, kvsonlineadmission.kvs.gov.in.

While the primary focus is on Class 1 entry, the KVS will also facilitate admissions for Class 2 to Class 9 and Class 11, though these are strictly subject to seat availability in individual schools. Unlike Class 1, which uses a computerised lottery system, admissions for higher classes (excluding Class 11) are generally conducted through an offline registration process at the respective school campuses. For Class 11, the process begins shortly after the declaration of the CBSE Class 10 board results, with priority given to existing Kendriya Vidyalaya students. Bihar Board 12th Result 2026: BSEB Class 12th Results Expected Soon at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, Know How To Check Scorecard.

KVS Admission 2026: How to Apply Online

Once the portal is live, the application process involves five main steps:

Create a login at the official portal using a valid mobile number and email.

Access the form using the unique Login Code generated during registration.

Choose up to three different Kendriya Vidyalayas in order of preference.

Attach the scanned birth certificate and photograph.

Review all details and submit. Keep a printout of the application submission code.

Eligibility and Age Criteria for 2026

To ensure a standardized entry age across the country, the KVS adheres to a strict age limit calculated as of March 31, 2026. For Class 1, a child must be at least 6 years old but less than 8 years old. Children born on April 1 are also considered eligible for the academic year. Navodaya Class 6 Summer Bound Result 2026 Out at navodaya.gov.in; Know How to Check.

For the Balvatika levels, the age requirements are:

Balvatika-1: 3 to 4 years

Balvatika-2: 4 to 5 years

Balvatika-3: 5 to 6 years

Essential Documents for Registration

Parents must keep digital and physical copies of the following documents ready to avoid last-minute hurdles during the online submission:

Birth Certificate: Issued by a competent authority (Municipal Corporation/Panchayat).

Issued by a competent authority (Municipal Corporation/Panchayat). Proof of Residence : Aadhaar card, electricity bill, or rent agreement.

: Aadhaar card, electricity bill, or rent agreement. Photograph : A recent passport-sized digital photo of the child (JPG format).

: A recent passport-sized digital photo of the child (JPG format). Caste Certificate : Required if applying under SC/ST/OBC (Non-Creamy Layer) categories.

: Required if applying under SC/ST/OBC (Non-Creamy Layer) categories. Service Certificate: For government employees, showing the number of transfers in the last seven years.

The Selection and Lottery System

KVS admissions are unique because they do not require an entrance exam or interview for Class 1. Selection is based on a priority category system and an automated lottery. Children of transferable and non-transferable Central Government employees, including ex-servicemen, are given the highest priority.

Under the Right to Education (RTE) Act, 25% of seats (10 seats per section) are reserved for children from economically weaker sections and socially disadvantaged groups. Once the provisional list is released, parents must visit the allotted school for document verification and fee payment to secure the seat.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 18, 2026 12:06 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).