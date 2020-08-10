New Delhi, August 10: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) on Monday, August 10, announced the tentative dates for Common Recruitment Process- Regional Rural Banks Phase IX (CRP-RRB-IX) examination online. The dates were released at the ibps's official website- ibps.in. UGC Guidelines on Final Year Exams 2020: SC Postpones Hearing to August 14, Disappointed Students Once Again Flood Twitter With #StudentsAgainstUGCGuidelines.

According to the notification, the online preliminary examination for recruitment of Group "A"- officers (Scale-I, II and III) and Group "B"- Office Assistant (Multipurpose) will be conducted tentatively on September 12, 13, 19, 20 and 26, 2020. VITEEE 2020 Counselling From August 10 In Four Phases, Choice Filling Link Activated Online at viteee.vit.ac.in.

Preliminary Examination- Officer Scale I and Office Assistants :

September 12, 13, 19, 20, 26

Single Examination- Officers Scale II & III :

September 18, 2020

Main Examination Officer Scale I :

September 18, 2020

Main Examination Office Assistants :

September 31, 2020

According to the announcement, Officers Scale II and III single examination will take place on October 18, 2020. The main examination for Officer Scale I will be on October 18, while Officer Assistants main exam will be conducted on October 31, 2020.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 10, 2020 10:02 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).