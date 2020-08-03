Lucknow, August 3: The Lucknow University or the University of Lucknow has announced the examination dates for final year undergraduate and postgraduates courses. The exams, according to the official notice, will be completed between September 7 and September 26, 2020, as per the UGC guidelines to conduct exams by September 30. NEET Super Speciality 2020 Exam Schedule Released Online at natboard.edu.in, Application Process Begins; Check Important Dates.

Exams for Bachelor of Science (BSc) and Bachelor of Arts (BA) will be held from September 7 to September 18, while the Bachelor of Commerce (BCom) final year exams will be conducted from September 8 to September 19, 2020. Final Year Exams Amid COVID-19: Supreme Court Defers Hearing on Pleas Challenging UGC Circular Till August 10.

See the Official Notification Regarding Lucknow University Final Year Exams HERE

BCom(Hons) exams are scheduled from September 19 to 25, and the final semester of BSc (Agriculture) exams will be held from September 7to September 17. BA (Hons), LLB, and MCom, MA and MSc exams will take place from September 19 to September 24.

Similarly, BCA exams will be held from September 19 to 22. and the exams for the MBA programme will take place from September 19 to September 26. The examinations will be MCQ (Multiple-Choice Question)-based, the university said.

