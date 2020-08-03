New Delhi, 2020: The National Board of Examination or NBE has released the schedule for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Super Speciality 2020 (NEET SS 2020). The schedule for the entrance examination is released on NAT's official website at natboard.edu.in. The exams are for admission to various Doctorate of Medicine (DM)/ Master of Chirurgiae (MCh) courses. National Education Policy 2020 Evokes Mixed Reactions From Academicians, Experts Say Long-Due Reforms, Devil Lies in Details.

The online application process has been started and will conclude on August 23, 2020. The NEET SS 2020 is a computer-based exam that will be held on September 15, 2020, at various centres across the country. The results will be out by September 25.

NEET SS exam 2020: Important Dates

Application Process Starts – August 3, 2020

Last date to submit the online application form – August 23, 2020

NEET Super Speciality exam date – September 15, 2020

Result of NEET SS 2020 exam – By September 25, 2020.

“NEET-SS is an eligibility-cum-ranking examination prescribed as the single entrance examination for admission to various DM/MCh courses as per the Indian Medical Council (Amendment) Act, 2016. National Board of Examinations also utilizes the merit generated through NEET SS for admissions to its DNB Superspecialty courses,” reads the official notice.

