Mumbai, November 27: Maharashtra’s State Common Entrance Test Cell on Friday declared the MAH BHMCT CET Result 2020. Candidates can check their result at cetcell.mahacet.org. Vedant Umesh Kale topped the exam. Kale got a CET score of 71. Sharvay Shirish Nagaonkar secured the second place with CET score of 69, and Ranvir Ratnakar Shinde with a score of 68 bagged the third spot. MHT CET 2020 Update: Supreme Court Dismisses Plea Seeking Postponement of Exam.

Candidates who have appeared for the State-level hotel management entrance examination have appeared for the State-level hotel management entrance examination can check their name/roll number and marks obtained in the merit list. The exam was conducted on October 10. MHT CET 2020 Results For Vocational Courses to be Declared on December 5; Candidate Can Check Scores at cetcell.mahacet.org.

Follow The Below Mentioned Steps to Check The Result:

Candidates are required to visit the official website, cetcell.mahacet.org

Click on ‘MAH BHMCT CET 2020’ appearing on the left side of the home page.

Under the notification section, click on the result link.

A PDF file with names of candidates will be opened,

Candidates can check their names or rolls numbers in the list.

Download the file for future reference.

Meanwhile, the MHT CET 2020 result for vocational courses will be declared on December 5, said State Education Minister Uday Samant. The result will be declared by the State Common Entrance Examination Cell of Maharashtra at cetcell.mahacet.org and mhtcet2020.mahaonline.gov.in.

