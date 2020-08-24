New Delhi, August 24: The Supreme Court on Monday dismissed a plea seeking postponement of Maharashtra Common Entrance Test amid coronavirus pandemic. A bench comprising justices Ashok Bhushan and Subhash Reddy ruled that the MHT CET 2020 could be postponed as the top court in its earlier ruling has already dismissed a similar plea seeking rescheduling of JEE Main 2020 and NEET 2020. NEET 2020 Admit Card to Be Released Soon: NTA Uploads Exam City Information Online at ntaneet.nic.in, Here’s How to Find Your Centre.

"We already allowed conducting JEE and NEET, how can we now stop exams in one state? You should have checked our orders in previous cases," reported NDTV quoting the bench as saying. The bench asked petitioners to check apex court’s earlier orders. Earlier, the MHT CET 2020 was postponed by Minister of Higher and Technical Education Uday Samant due to COVID-19 pandemic. The government is yet to announce the new date. The exam is conducted every year for admission into various courses. Several other states, including Karnataka, had already conducted CET exams amid COVID-19 pandemic.

Last week, the Supreme Court dismissed a petition seeking the postponement of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) and Joint Entrance Examination-Main (JEE Main) examinations. JEE Main 2020 and NEET UG exams are scheduled to be held in September. These exams will be conducted by National Testing Agency.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 24, 2020 04:05 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).