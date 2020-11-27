Mumbai, November 27: The Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (MHT CET) 2020 result be declared on December 5. The result will be declared by the State Common Entrance Examination Cell of Maharashtra at cetcell.mahacet.org and mhtcet2020.mahaonline.gov.in. State Education Minister Uday Samant gave the information about the development through a tweet.

Samant also said that the centralised admission process for all these courses would commence in the first week of December. The meeting was held by Samant on Thursday with Education department officials. Earlier reports surfaced that the MHT CET results 2020 will be declared by November 28. MHT CET 2020 Update: Supreme Court Dismisses Plea Seeking Postponement of Exam.

Tweet by Uday Samant:

राज्य सामाईक प्रवेश परीक्षा कक्षाकडून घेण्यात आलेल्या विविध व्यावसायिक अभ्यासक्रमांच्या सर्व प्रवेश परीक्षांचे निकाल दिनांक 5 डिसेंबर सीईटी कक्षाच्या अधिकृत संकेतस्थळावर प्रसिद्ध करण्यात येतील. तसेच केंद्रीभूत प्रवेश प्रक्रिया डिसेंबरच्या पहिल्या आठवड्यापासून सुरू होईल. — Uday Samant (@samant_uday) November 26, 2020

Follow Below Mentioned Steps to download Result:

Candidates have to log in to the portal using their login credentials (Login ID and Password).

Enter the Login ID, the password. Enter the Captcha and click on "Sign in To Account".

Candidates are required to click on the MHT CET result 2020 link.

Enter your login credentials.

After submitting the credentials, download the result.

Around seven lakh students have appeared for entrance exams which were held for admissions into 13 undergraduate and postgraduate professional courses. The MHT CET Percentile Score is calculated by multiplying 100 to the figure obtained after dividing the number of candidates in the exam with normalised marks ≤ the candidate with the total number of candidates in the exam.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 27, 2020 11:50 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).