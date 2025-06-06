AIIMS BSc Nursing Result 2025: AIIMS To Release BSc Nursing Exam Results Soon at aiimsexams.ac.in, Know Steps To Check

New Delhi, June 6: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi, is expected to announce the AIIMS BSc Nursing Result 2025 soon. Candidates who appeared for the B.Sc (H) Nursing examination can check and download the results on the official website of AIIMS at aiimsexams.ac.in when declared. It must be noted that the AIIMS B.Sc Nursing written exam was held on June 1. The board is likely to declare the results today, June 6.

That said, the institute has not yet shared any official results. The AIIMS B.Sc Nursing exam consisted of one paper, which lasted two hours. The exam paper consisted of four parts containing objective-type (multiple-choice) questions, with 30 questions each from Physics, Chemistry, and Biology and 10 questions from General Knowledge. CUSAT Result 2025 Declared: Cochin University of Science and Technology CAT Results Out at results.cusat.ac.in; Know How To Check Scorecard.

How To Check AIIMS B.Sc Nursing Result 2025:

Step 1: Visit the official website of AIIMS at aiimsexams.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the AIIMS B.Sc Nursing Result 2025 link

Step 3: A new page will open

Step 4: Enter using your login details.

Step 5: Click on submit

Step 6: Your AIIMS B.Sc Nursing result will appear on the screen

Step 7: Check the result and take a printout for future reference

The institute will announce separate merit lists for General, OBC (NCL), EWS, Scheduled Caste, and Scheduled Tribe categories based on the entrance exam results. It is worth noting that the disciplines will be allocated on a merit basis and by online Seat Allocation in each category. NEET PG Exam 2025 Date: Supreme Court Grants Extension to NBE To Hold NEET Post Graduate Examination on August 3.

Candidates who provisionally qualifed the exam in the online (CBT) Test will be called for Choice filling and seat allocation.

