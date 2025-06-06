AIIMS BSc Nursing Result 2025: AIIMS To Release BSc Nursing Exam Results Soon at aiimsexams.ac.in, Know Steps To Check

Candidates who appeared for the B.Sc (H) Nursing examination can check and download the results on the official website of AIIMS at aiimsexams.ac.in when declared. It must be noted that the AIIMS B.Sc Nursing written exam was held on June 1.

Education Team Latestly| Jun 06, 2025 01:26 PM IST
AIIMS BSc Nursing Result 2025: AIIMS To Release BSc Nursing Exam Results Soon at aiimsexams.ac.in, Know Steps To Check
AIIMS BSc Nursing Result 2025 to be declared soon. (Photo credits: aiimsexams.ac.in)

New Delhi, June 6: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi, is expected to announce the AIIMS BSc Nursing Result 2025 soon. Candidates who appeared for the B.Sc (H) Nursing examination can check and download the results on the official website of AIIMS at aiimsexams.ac.in when declared. It must be noted that the AIIMS B.Sc Nursing written exam was held on June 1. The board is likely to declare the results today, June 6.

That said, the institute has not yet shared any official results. The AIIMS B.Sc Nursing exam consisted of one paper, which lasted two hours. The exam paper consisted of four parts containing objective-type (multiple-choice) questions, with 30 questions each from Physics, Chemistry, and Biology and 10 questions from General Knowledge.

How To Check AIIMS B.Sc Nursing Result 2025:

  • Step 1: Visit the official website of AIIMS at aiimsexams.ac.in

  • Step 2: On the homepage, click on the AIIMS B.Sc Nursing Result 2025 link

  • Step 3: A new page will open

  • Step 4: Enter using your login details.

  • Step 5: Click on submit

  • Step 6: Your AIIMS B.Sc Nursing result will appear on the screen

  • Step 7: Check the result and take a printout for future reference

The institute will announce separate merit lists for General, OBC (NCL), EWS, Scheduled Caste, and Scheduled Tribe categories based on the entrance exam results. It is worth noting that the disciplines will be allocated on a merit basis and by online Seat Allocation in each category.

Candidates who provisionally qualifed the exam in the online (CBT) Test will be called for Choice filling and seat allocation.

