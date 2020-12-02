Mumbai, December 2: The counselling for Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (MHT CET) 2020 will begin from December 5. The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell will conduct the counselling for the PCM (Physics, Chemistry and Biology) and PCB (Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics) group. The counselling for MHT CET 2020 will be held online due to COVID-19 pandemic. MHT CET 2020 Results For PCM And PCB Groups Declared; Candidates Can Check Scores Online at mhtcet2020.mahaonline.gov.in.

Students can get more information about the counselling by visiting official websites - mhtcet2020.mahaonline.gov.in or Maharashtra State Cell website cetcell.mahacet.org. Students who have qualified for th MHT CET 2020 will not have to pay a separate counselling fee. However those who have applied for the MHT CET 2020 counselling on the basis of JEE result have to pay the fee. Seats will be allotted on the basis of merit. Document verification will also be done online. MHT CET 2020 Results For Vocational Courses to be Declared on December 5; Candidate Can Check Scores at cetcell.mahacet.org.

The MHT CET 2020 counselling will be a Centralized Counselling Process (CAP). The results for the PCM and PCB groups was announced on November 28, Saturday. According to reports, 41 candidates scored 100 percentile. The exams were conducted in October and November this year. The exams were conducted between October 1 and 20.

Those who failed to give exams due to power outage and heavy rains, the state CET cell conducted the exam on November 7. Meanwhile, MHT CET 2020 results for vocational courses will be declared on December 5 this year.

