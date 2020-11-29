New Delhi, November 29: The Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (MHT CET) 2020 results for the PCM (Physics, Chemistry and Biology) and PCB (Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics) groups was announced on November 28, Saturday. The MHT CET 2020 result was declared by Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell. Candidates can check their results on the official websites —– mahaonline.gov.in, cetcell.mahacet.org, or mhtcet2020.mahaonline.gov.in.

According to reports, 41 candidates scored 100 percentile. The exams were conducted in October and November this year. The exams were conducted between October 1 and 20. Those who failed to give exams due to power outage and heavy rains, the state CET cell conducted the exam on November 7. MHT CET 2020 Results For Vocational Courses to be Declared on December 5; Candidate Can Check Scores at cetcell.mahacet.org.

Steps to Check The Result:

Candidates have to log in to any one of the official websites - cetcell.mahacet.org and mhtcet2020.mahaonline.gov.in. - using their login credentials (Login ID and Password).

Enter the Login ID, the password. Enter the Captcha and click on "Sign in To Account".

Candidates are required to click on the MHT CET result 2020 link.

Enter your login credentials.

After submitting the credentials, download the result.

Candidates, who cleared the exam, will be able to apply for admission at the BE, BTech, BPharm or DPharm courses in the colleges of Maharashtra. The MHT CET Percentile Score is calculated by multiplying 100 to the figure obtained after dividing the number of candidates in the exam with normalized marks ≤ the candidate with the total number of candidates in the exam.

