Mumbai, December 10: The counselling for MHT CET ME and MTech will begin from December 11. the Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (MHT CET) Cell will conduct the counselling. Students can apply online for admissions into ME and MTech courses from December 11 at the official website - cetcell.mahacet.org.

Candidates who have scored the required cut-off marks will be eligible for the counselling. There will be three phases of the MHT CET ME and MTech counselling with the additional spot round. Maharashtra Education Minister Uday Samant gave information about the counselling process through a tweet. MHT CET 2020 Results For PCM And PCB Groups Declared; Candidates Can Check Scores Online at mhtcet2020.mahaonline.gov.in.

This year, the centralised admission process will be conducted in online mode due to COVID-19 pandemic. The counselling process includes registration, fee payment and document verification. Seats will be allocated on the basis of merit and preferences of candidates during the counselling process.

Meanwhile, the MHT CET 2020 counselling for admission to BTech, MBA and other programmes has started from December 9. The last date for applying is December 15. Candidates selected in the MHT CET counselling for BTech, MBA and other courses have to report to the allotted institutions between December 29 and 31.

