Mumbai, December 9: The MHT CET 2020 counselling for admission to BTech, MBA and other programmes has started from December 9. Maharashtra’s State Common Entrance Test Cell will conduct the counselling. Candidates qualified in the written test can apply online for the MHT CET counselling 2020 at the official website - cetcell.mahacet.org.

Candidates are required to complete the registration process by visiting the official website. They have to click on the “New Registration” button on the homepage. MHT CET roll number and application number will be required to log in. The last date for applying is December 15. MHT CET 2020 Results For PCM And PCB Groups Declared; Candidates Can Check Scores Online at mhtcet2020.mahaonline.gov.in

The provisional merit list for admission into engineering courses will be released on December 18, while the final list will be announced on December 22. Meanwhile, document verifications will take place from December 9 to 16. The provisional allotment will be displayed on December 28. Candidates selected in the counselling have to report to the allotted institutions between December 29 and 31.

The MHT CET result for PCM and PCB groups was declared on November 28, while for vocational courses, the result was declared on December 5. The MHT CET Percentile Score is calculated by multiplying 100 to the figure obtained after dividing the number of candidates in the exam with normalized marks ≤ the candidate with the total number of candidates in the exam.

