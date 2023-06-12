Mumbai, June 12: The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell (MHT CET) declared the MHT CET Result 2023 today, June 12. The State CET cell released the MHT CET 2023 Exam Results at around 11 am. Candidates who appeared for the MHTCET (PCM & PCB Group) 2023 examination can visit the official website of MAHACET at mahacet.org to check and download their exam results.

Alternatively, candidates can also visit cetcell.mahacet.org and mahacet.in to check their MHT CET Result 2023. "MHTCET (PCM & PCB Group) 2023 result will be announced on 12-06-2023 on www.mahacet.org and www.mahacet.in websites at 11.00 am," the official notice by the State Board Cell read. Bihar STET Commerce 2022 Result Out at secondary.biharboardonline.com; Secondary Teacher Eligibility Test Exam Results Declared, Get Direct Link and Know How To Check.

Steps To Check MHT CET Result 2023:

Visit the official website of MAHACET at cetcell.mahacet.org

On the homepage, click on the "CET portal" link

A new page will open

Click on the MHT CET 2023 link.

Now, enter using your login details and other credentials

Next, click on submit.

Your MHT CET Result 2023 will be displayed on the screen

Take a printout for future reference

This year, the MHT CET Examination for the PCM group was held from May 9 to May 14 while the PCB group exams took place between May 15 to May 20. Candidates must note that the CET cell has declared the MHT CET exam results for both, the PCM and the PCB Group. COMEDK Result 2023 Out at comedk.org; Undergraduate Entrance Test or UGET Exam Results Declared, Get Direct Link and Know Steps To Check Scorecard.

It must be noted that only those candidates who successfully clear the Maharashtra CET exam will be eligible to participate in the counselling process for MHT CET 2023. The CET Cell is also expected to announce the CET counselling session. In order to be eligible for seat allotment, candidates must complete the registration process for counselling.

