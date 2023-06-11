Mumbai, June 11: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) released the Secondary Teacher Eligibility Test (STET) Commerce 2022 result today, June 11. Candidates who appeared for the Bihar STET Commerce 2022 examination can visit the official website of Bihar STET at secondary.biharboardonline.com and biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in to check and download their exam results.

Bihar STET Commerce 2022 Result Declared

Candidates will require a User ID and password in order to check Bihar STET 2022 or Secondary Teacher Eligibility Test Commerce Exam results. The Bihar Board took to social media to announce the STET Commerce exam results. Here's the direct link to check Bihar STET Commerce 2022 result.

Steps To Check Bihar STET Commerce 2022 Result:



Visit the official website of Bihar Board at secondary.biharboardonline.com

Click on the "Result of STET Commerce 2022" link on the homepage

A new page will be displayed on the screen

Next, enter using your login details

Your Bihar STET 2022 results will be displayed on the screen

Take a printout for future reference

