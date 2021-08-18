New Delhi, August 18: The registration process for B.Ed courses in Madhya Pradesh government colleges for the academic session 2021 has begun. Aspirants who are interested in perusing the B.Ed programmes can visit the official website at rsk.mponline.gov.in to apply and register themselves for the same. The application forms for admission to B.Ed courses in Madhya Pradesh's government colleges have been uploaded on the official website. UP Board Improvement Exam 2021: UPMSP Announces Dates for Class 10 and 12 Improvement Exams, Know How to Register and Download Form Online at upmsp.edu.in.

According to the official notification by the department on Madhya Pradesh Admission 2021, private students will also be able to apply and take admission in B.Ed courses offered by the government colleges in the state, starting this year. All the information regarding the admission will be communicated to the aspirants through their phone numbers and e-mail ids. SBI Clerk Prelims Admit Card 2021 Released Online, Candidates Can Download Call Letter at sbi.co.in.

How To Apply For B.Ed Courses in MP Govt Colleges:

Visit the official website at rsk.mponline.gov.in

On the home page click on the link for 'B.Ed Counselling'

A new web page will open

Here click on the tab for Counselling Activities

Click on Registration Form

Fill the required details and submit the form

Candidates are advised to download and take a print out of the admission form for future references. Aspirants are also advised to contact the relevant authorities in case of any queries or clarification regarding the application and registration process for admission to B.Ed colleges in MP government colleges.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 18, 2021 08:30 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).