Lucknow, August 18: UP Board classes 10 and 12 examinations were not held this year due to the second wave of coronavirus pandemic. Hence, the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad or UPMSP announced classes 10th and 12th results based on an alternative evaluation criteria. For those who were not satisfied with their UP Board results, the UPMSP announced the Improvement Exams. On Tuesday, dates for the Improvement Exam 2021 for class 10 and 12 have been announced. Haryana Board Improvement Exams 2021: Registration for BSEH Class 10th, 12th Compartment Exams Begins Today; Here’s How To Apply.

As per the schedule, the Improvement Exam for classes 10 and 12 will be held from September 18 to October 6. Those who are not satisfied with their results can register for the Improvement Exam online at upmsp.edu.in. Those who could not appear for practical exams or were placed in the "withheld category" can also register, reports said. Scroll down to know how to register UP Board Improvement Exam 2021. NDA Exam 2021: Supreme Court Passes Interim Order Allowing Women To Appear For NDA Exam on September 5.

UP Board Improvement Exam 2021: How to Register

Visit UP Board's official website - upmsp.edu.in.

Click on "Application Form for Improvement Exam" on homepage.

You will be redirected to a page where you can download the form for UP Board Improvement Exam 2021.

Take a print out of the form and fill it.

Submit the Improvement Exam 2021 at your school/college principal's office.

The UP Board has released a format of how the Improvement Exam form should be filled. You can download it from the Board's official website for your reference. It may be recalled that the Board declared the results of classes 10 and 12 on July 31.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 18, 2021 04:37 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).