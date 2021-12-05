New Delhi, December 5: The Symbiosis University has released the admit cards for upcoming Symbiosis National Aptitude Test 2021. The admit cards for the SNAP Test that is scheduled on December 19, 2021 has been uploaded on the official website of the university. Candidates who have applied for the test can visit the official website of the Symbiosis University at snaptest.org to check and download their admit cards for the same. HPPSC Assistant Engineer Exam 2021 Schedule Released, Exam From December 12; Candidates Can Downlaod Admit Card From hppsc.hp.gov.in.

The test will be conducted on December 19 2021, January 8 and 16, 2021. Candidates can download their admit cards by entering their SNAP ID and password on the official website of the university. Hall tickets will carry important information including date, time, reporting time of the test, test centre and its address among others. Candidates are advised to follow guidelines given in the admit card. Scroll down to know how to download the admit card. Assam PSC JE Admit Card 2021 Released At apsc.nic.in; Here Are Steps To Download The Hall Ticket.

Here Is How To Download SNAP Admit Card 2021:

Visit the official website of the university at snaptest.org

On the home page click on the link for admit card

A new web page will open

Enter required credentials - SNAP ID and Password

Click on 'Login'

Download the admit card

Candidates are advised to take a print out of the admit card and keep it safe for future references. A note on the official website says, "Please ensure that your latest passport size colour photograph is pasted on the Admit Card at the place provided for before appearing for test." In case of any discrepancies, or queries, candidates are advised to contact the relevant authorities immediately to get it resolved.

