New Delhi, November 6: The National Testing Agency has released the scorecards for 11 post-graduate programmes including MA Karnatak Music, Applied Psychology, Buddhist Studies, Percussion Music among others, of Delhi University Entrance Test (DUET)-2021. The scorecards have been uploaded on the official website of the agency. Candidates who had appeared for the entrance examination can visit the official website of the NTA at ntaexam2021.cbtexam.in to view and download their respective scorecards. Gujarat Govt Permits Class 10 Students With Grace Marks To Seek Admission for Diploma Courses at Polytechnics.

The entrance examination was conducted by the NTA on September 26, 27, 28, 29, 30 and October 1, 2021 respectively all across India. According of the official notification in this regard, The Exam was held in the Computer Based Test (CBT) mode in 27 Cities across India. The entrance test was of objective type, comprising Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs). Candidates can check their scorecards by logging into the website by form number and date of birth. Scroll down to know how to check the scorecard. Alternatively, click here for direct link to login for DUET Scorecard 2021.

Here Is How To Check And Download DUET Scorecard 2021:

Click on the given link : https://ntaexam2021.cbtexam.in/CandidateKeyChallenge/LoginPage.aspx

Login by entering required details - form number and DOB

Click on 'Login'

A new page will open

Click on 'View Score Card'

Download the score card

Candidates are advised to take a print out of the score card and keep it safe for future references. In case of any discrepancies or queries, candidates are advised to contact the agency immediately to resolve the matter. "For any queries or/clarifications candidates can call NTA helpdesk at 011- 40759000 or write to NTA at duet@nta.ac.in," said the official notification.

