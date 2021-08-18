New Delhi, August 18: The State Bank of India has released the admit cards for SBI Clerk Prelims 2021, for Shillong, Agartala, Aurangabad and Nashik centres, on its official website on Tuesday, August 17. Aspirants who have applied for the same can visit the official website of the bank to access and download their hall ticket for prelim examinations. The admit cards for the recruitment exam for Junior Associate are available at the official portal of the SBI at sbi.co.in. State Bank of India Free Gifts Message Making Rounds On WhatsApp, SBI Warns Against Fake Claims.

The last date to download the online preliminary exam call letter for recruitment of Junior Associates (Customer Support and Sales) is August 29, 2021. The candidates can download the admit card from the official website by logging in through their registration number, roll number and date of birth or password. Alternatively, click here for the direct link to download the admit cards for SBI Clerk Prelims 2021.

Here Is How To Download SBI Clerk Prelims Admit Card 2021:

Visit the official website of the bank at sbi.co.in

Scroll down till the bottom of home page and click on 'Careers' link

A new page will open

Here click on 'Join SBI' then 'Current Openings'

Click on the link that says 'RECRUITMENT OF JUNIOR ASSOCIATES (CUSTOMER SUPPORT & SALES)'

Login by entering essential details

Download the admit card

Candidates are advised to take a print out of the online preliminary exam call letter for future references. The hall ticket will carry essential details regarding the examination. Candidates are advised to contact the relevant authorities in case of any discrepancies.

