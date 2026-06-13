MSBTE Diploma Result 2026: Maharashtra Summer Exam Results Expected Soon at msbte.org.in, Know How to Check Scorecard

The Maharashtra State Board of Technical Education (MSBTE) is expected to announce the Summer Diploma Examination Result 2026 shortly on its official website, msbte.org.in. Students who appeared for the diploma examinations will be able to access their results using their enrollment number or seat number.

While the board has not officially confirmed the result date, past trends indicate that the MSBTE Summer Diploma Result 2026 is likely to be released in the third week of June. MP Board Class 10 Supplementary Result 2026 Declared at result.mponline.gov.in; Know Steps To Check Scorecard.

The Summer 2026 diploma theory examinations were conducted from April 23 to May 16, while practical examinations took place between April 8 and April 18. Thousands of students from engineering, pharmacy, architecture, and other technical diploma programmes appeared for the examinations across Maharashtra.

MSBTE Diploma Result 2026: Previous Years' Result Dates

Year Result Date 2025 June 20 2024 June 29 2023 June 29 2022 July 29 2021 August 31

How to Check MSBTE Summer Diploma Result 2026

Visit the official website, msbte.org.in. Click on the 'Summer 2026 Diploma Results' link. Enter your enrollment number or seat number. Click on the submit button. The MSBTE Diploma Result 2026 will appear on the screen. Download and save the scorecard for future reference.

The result scorecard will contain subject-wise marks, grade points, and the overall qualifying status of the candidate.

After the declaration of results, eligible students seeking admission to higher diploma courses or further studies will be required to participate in the Centralised Admission Process (CAP) conducted by the State Common Entrance Test Cell. Candidates must complete online registration, document verification, and choice filling within the prescribed schedule.

Students are advised to regularly check the official website for the latest updates regarding the MSBTE Summer Diploma Result 2026.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 13, 2026 09:12 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).