Mumbai, January 27: The Maharashtra State Board of Technical Education (MSBTE), on Monday, January 27, officially declared the results for the Winter Diploma examinations held in December 2024. The results were made available today, January 27, 2025, on the MSBTE's official website at msbte.ac.in.

The MSBTE organised the Odd Semester exams to assess students' proficiency across a wide range of technical diploma courses. These exams were held in December 2024, and students can now access the results for programs including Diploma in Architectural Assistantship, Automobile Engineering, Agriculture Engineering, Civil Engineering, Chemical Engineering, Computer Technology, and Computer Engineering, among others.

How to Download MSBTE Result 2024:

Visit the official MSBTE website at msbte.ac.in.

Click on a message ‘Click here to see Winter 2024 Diploma Results’ flashing on the homepage.

Submit the enrollment, seat number and captcha.

Maharashtra Diploma Winter Results 2024 will appear on the screen.

View and download the scorecard for future reference.

Students who appeared for the Winter 2024 exams can check their results by entering their enrollment number and seat number on the MSBTE website. It is recommended that students download and save a copy of their results for future reference. For further information or to access the results, students can visit the official MSBTE website.

