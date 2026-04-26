The National Testing Agency (NTA) will release the NEET UG Admit Card 2026 on April 27 at 10 AM. Candidates who have registered for the undergraduate medical entrance exam can download their hall tickets from the official website, neet.nta.nic.in.

According to an official update shared by NTA on April 26, all candidates will be able to access their admit cards by 10 AM. Aspirants are advised to use the remaining time for revision and mock tests ahead of the exam.

The NEET UG 2026 exam will be conducted on May 3, 2026, in a single shift from 2 PM to 5 PM. The exam duration will be 180 minutes. Over 25 lakh students are expected to appear for the test across India. NEET UG 2026 Admit Card: When Will NTA Release Hall Ticket? Check Expected Date and Details

NEET Admit Card 2026: How to Download

Candidates can follow these steps to download their hall ticket:

Visit the official website: neet.nta.nic.in

Click on the “NEET UG 2026 Admit Card” link

Enter Application Number, Date of Birth, and Security Pin

Submit details to view the admit card

Download and print the hall ticket

Details Mentioned on NEET 2026 Admit Card

Students must carefully check the following details:

Candidate’s name and roll number

Exam date and time

Exam centre address

Photograph and signature

Important instructions

Candidates must carry a printed copy of the admit card along with a valid ID proof to the examination centre. Entry without the hall ticket will not be permitted.

Stay updated with the official website for any further announcements regarding the examination.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 26, 2026 02:31 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).