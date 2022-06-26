New Delhi, June 26: The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has opened its online application window for the posts of Deputy Manager (Technical). Candidates who are interested and eligible can apply through the official website of NHAI at nhai.gov.in.

Candidates should note that the registration process will end on 13 July, 2022. Through this recruitment drive, the NHAI will fill up a total of 50 posts in the organisation. Agnipath Scheme: Registration Begins For IAF Agniveer Vayu Recruitment at agnipathvayu.cdac.in; Check Details Here

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the posts should have degree in Civil Engineering from a recognised University/ Institute. The candidates should not exceed 30 years of age. All applicants must fulfill the essential requirements of the post and other conditions stipulated in the advertisement. Check Detailed Notification here.

Selection Process

On the basis of final merit (Written Test & Personality Test) in Engineering Services (E.S) Examination (Civil), 2021 conducted by UPSC. Candidates can check the other related details through the official site of NHAI. IDBI Recruitment 2022: Vacancies Notified For 226 Specialist Cadre Officer Posts At idbibank.in; Registration Begins on June 25

How to apply for NHAI Recruitment 2022:

- Go to NHAI website at nhai.gov.in.

- On the homepage, search and click on About Us → Recruitment → Vacancies → Current → Click on the advertisement of Deputy Manager (Technical) → Online Application.

- Applicants need to fill up the form and submit the necessary documents like Class 10 Certificate, Signature, passport size photograph, Copy of Interview Call letter among others.

-Then, click ‘Next’ on the screen. An application preview may be shown. (option for edit and final submit button will be available).

- Soon after clicking submit, a “Unique Reference Number” along with other details entered by the candidate with subject “Application Acknowledgement” will be generated automatically.

- Keep a copy of the “Application Acknowledgement” received via mail for further use or reference.

