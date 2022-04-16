Mumbai, April 16: The Intelligence Bureau (IB) has announced a recruitment for various posts under different departments. According to the latest IB Recruitment 2022 notification, organisation is seeking to fill a total of 150 vacancies. Candidates can check the official notification and other details on the official site of the Intelligence Bureau at mha.gov.in.

Out of these 150 vacancies, 56 vacancies are for the computer science and information technology department and 94 vacancies are for the electronics and communication department. Read the latest IB Recruitment 2022 notification here. The application process began on April 16 and will conclude on May 7. Defence Ministry Recruitment 2022: Vacancies Notified for 24 Administrative and Judicial Posts at mod.gov.in; Check Details Here.

How to Apply for the IB Recruitment 2022:

Candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official websites at mha.gov.in or ncs.gov.in.

Age Limit for the IB Recruitment 2022:

The candidate must be between 18 and 27 years of age.

Application Fee for the IB Recruitment 2022:

General, OBC, EWS category- Rs. 100

SC/ST, Female Candidates, and Ex-Serviceman are exempted.

Candidates must note that they are required to produce their GATE score cards from 2022 or 2021 or 2020 while applying for these vacancies. Visit the official website of the Intelligence Bureau regularly for information and updates.

