Mumbai, April 15: Indian Ministry of Defence has announced a recruitment for various posts under different departments. According to the latest Defence Ministry Recruitment 2022 notification, organisation is seeking to fill over 24 vacancies. Candidates can check the official notification and other details on the official site of the Defence Ministry at mod.gov.in.

Candidates will have to apply through offline mode. As per the notification, the Indian Ministry of Defence has invited applications to fill the positions of 12 Administrative and 12 Judicial posts. The last date to apply is May 2. DSSSB Recruitment 2022: Vacancies Announced for 168 Posts at dsssb.delhi.gov.in; Check Important Dates, Eligibility Here.

How to Apply for Defence Ministry Recruitment 2022:

Candidates are required to send the duly filled application form to "the Secretary, Department of Defence, Room No.- 199-C, South Block, Ministry of Defence, New Delhi- 110011."

Age Limit for Defence Ministry Recruitment 2022:

The candidate must be younger than 50 years of age.

Official Notifications for Defence Ministry Recruitment 2022:

For Judiciary Members: Click Here

For Administrative Members: Click Here

Candidates are advised to visit the official website of the Ministry of Defence and Armed Forces Tribunal regularly for information and updates.

