Mumbai, May 7: Good news for the job seekers in the banking industry as the Canara Bank is recruiting for the various posts including Deputy Manager, Assistant Manager, Junior Officer, and others. Interested candidates can check the details on the official site of Canara Bank at canmoney.in.

Candidates can read the official Canara Bank Recruitment 2022 notification here. The organisation is seeking to fill 12 vacancies through this recruitment drive. It must be noted that the last date to apply for the posts is May 20. IOCL Recruitment 2022: Apply for Graduate Apprentice Engineer Post Through GATE 2022 Score; Check Details Here.

How to Apply for Canara Bank Recruitment 2022:

The candidate has to send the physical application forms available on the website canmoney.in through Regd.post/Speed Post to "THE GENERAL MANAGER, HR DEPARTMENT, CANARA BANK SECURITIES LTD, 7TH FLOOR, MAKER CHAMBER III NARIMAN POINT, MUMBAI – 400021."

Vacancy Details for Canara Bank Recruitment 2022:

Deputy Manager-Backoffice: 2 Posts

Assistant Manager Backoffice(1), IT Network Administrator: 2 Posts

Assistant Manager Backoffice: 1 Post

Junior Officer on Contract Kyc/Backoffice: 2 Posts

Deputy Manager Backoffice(2): 2 Posts

Junior Officer on ContractKyc/Backoffice: 2 Posts

Assistant Manager –IT Network Administrator: 1 Post

Age Limit for Canara Bank Recruitment 2022:

Deputy Manager-Backoffice, Assistant Manager –IT Network Administrator, Assistant Manager-Backoffice, Deputy Manager-Backoffice(2): 22 to 30 years of age.

Junior Officer on Contract- Kyc/Backoffice: 22 to 28 years of age.

Candidates must note that when are called for an interview, they have to submit original documents for verification. Candidates will not be allowed to appear for the Interview without the production of the original documents. Candidates are advised to check the official website regularly for the latest updates.

