NIOS Practical Exam Admit Card 2020 Released for Class 10 and 12 Students Online at nios.ac.in, Here Are Steps to Download Hall Ticket

New Delhi, March 9: National Institute of Open Schooling or NIOS on Monday, March 9, released NIOS Admit Card 2020 for Class 10 and Class 12 students. The boards have released the hall tickets for practical exams on its official website. Students who have registered for the exams can download NIOS Admit Card 2020 by logging onto official website nios.ac.in. JEE Main 2020 April Exam: NTA Extends Online Registration, Apply Till March 12 at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

NIOS Practical Exams 2020 will be held from March 11 to March 25, 2020. Candidates are advised to take a copy of the admit card to the examination hall or else they won’t be entertained. Delhi University DUET 2020 Application: NTA Begins Online Registration Process, Apply at du.ac.in, nta.ac.in/DuetExam.

Steps to Download NIOS Practical Exam Admit Card 2020:

Visit official website- nios.ac.in .

. On the home page, click on link that says "Hall ticket for March-April 2020 examination (practical)”

You will be redirected to a new page

Fill up your details and log in

NIOS Admit Card 2020 will appear on the screen

Download the hall ticket and take a print out for future reference.

Admit card is a compulsory document and students needs to bring a copy of the same to their allotted examination centres or else they won't be allowed to write the exam. The exam timings for both Class 10 and Class 12 will be from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm.